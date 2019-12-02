Family in Holyrood plea after son’s body dumped in north-east street

The sister of a man whose body was dumped in the street after he died has urged a top politician to hear her plea face to face.

The body of Aaron Rossiter, 25, was discovered on Ythan Terrace in Ellon on the morning of August 29 – the day after he died in a nearby flat.

His sister Nikita Rossiter has led a major campaign to change the law after making the shocking discovery that moving a body is not a specific offence.

The 24-year-old now wants Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf to meet her so she can make the case for the introduction of an “Aaron’s law”– making it illegal to move a body and to fail to report a death.

She has written to Mr Yousaf urging him to hear her argument face to face – and has already got the backing of North East MSP Liam Kerr.

In the letter, Nikita said: “I am sure you can understand the upset and anger which my family and I are going through.

“My brother’s passing is a tragic event in itself without the circumstances that have occurred along with it.

“His dead body was left in the flat where he died for nearly 12 hours before someone removed it and dumped it outside, between two sheds.

“According to Scottish law, it is not illegal to remove and dump a deceased body or to fail to report a death.”

Mr Rossiter, who had a 22-month-old daughter, attended Ellon Academy and then enrolled in the Army.

However he suffered an injury and was medically discharged earlier this year.

His father Peter Rossiter said: “The whole family is devastated. Aaron was a great lad.

“It has impacted on us all, but if one good thing can come out of this tragedy, it would be politicians changing the law so no other family has to suffer what we have suffered.”

In the letter, Nikita makes a direct appeal to Mr Yousaf, saying: “I don’t think there can have been any good reason that someone moved my brother’s body.

“Can you tell me why this is not against the law?

“My petition aims to get the two laws changed. So far I have over 6,000 signatures.

“I would like to meet you and discuss further.”

Nikita told the Evening Express: “I cannot see any obstacle to bringing in these two new laws.

“Right now, if you litter on the street or dump furniture, you’re committing an offence.

“If you fail to stop at the scene of a road crash, you’re committing an offence – but dumping a body and not reporting a death are not. It makes no sense.”

Mr Kerr said: “I admire Nikita’s dogged pursuit of the truth following her brother’s tragic death.

“Her family does not feel that justice has yet been done and have been left even more at a loss because of it.

“And I believe she will make an informed and clear submission to the SNP justice secretary about that.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police spokeswoman said an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death is still ongoing.

A Crown Office spokesman said: “The Procurator Fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man in Ellon on August 29.

“The investigation into the death, under the direction of Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit, is ongoing.

“The family will be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman added: “As there is a criminal investigation ongoing, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Rossiter’s family and we will respond to any correspondence from his family in due course.”