News / Local

Family growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Moray woman with ‘distinctive walk’

By Denny Andonova
13/09/2021, 6:32 pm Updated: 13/09/2021, 6:34 pm
Rhiannon Knight was reported missing earlier today on September 13.
Officers are appealing for information to trace a missing Moray woman with red hair and a “distinctive” walk.

Rhiannon Knight, from Aberlour, was reported missing after she failed to turn up for an appointment at 7.15am today.

The 24-year-old was last seen in the area of West Road in Elgin, but is believed to have travelled to Inverness by bus.

She has been described as around 5ft 6ins, of stocky build and with red hair.

She is also said to have a distinctive walk.

When last seen, Ms Knight was dressed in black clothes and was wearing glasses.

Police have now launched an urgent appeal for anyone who may have seen her to get in touch, as she is not in possession of her required medication.

Sergeant Gary McTurk said: “We have reason to believe that Rhiannon may have travelled to Inverness by bus and therefore we are working with travel companies to establish this.

“Rhiannon has been going through a tough time recently and it is really important that we trace her she is not in possession of her required medication.

“She does have her phone with her but possibly switched off. Her family are growing increasingly concerned for her.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0689 of Monday, September 13.