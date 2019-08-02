Family fun day to raise cash for renovations at Aberdeen park

A family fun day is to be held to raise funds for park renovations.

The event will take place at the park on Aberdeen’s Skene Street, with the aim of putting money towards refurbishing the park.

The area is currently part of the Skene Street Project, which is brightening up the area across from Gilcomston School.

As well as play equipment, volunteers also grow fruit and vegetables that people can take clippings from.

Activities organised for the day include face painting, food, a bouncy castle and other family entertainment.

It will take place on August 17, from noon until 3pm at the park.