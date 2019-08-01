Family fun day at north-east wood to celebrate upgrades

A family open day will be held in a north-east wood to celebrate work to upgrade the area.

The Woodland Trust is hosting the free event this weekend at its Den Wood location near Oldmeldrum.

Funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery allowed the group to upgrade the paths at the wood and repair them.

A new park for children has also been added for people to see at the event on Saturday from 11am.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “Woodland Trust Scotland is holding a free family open day at Den Wood, near Oldmeldrum, this Saturday to celebrate completion of upgrade works supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

“There will be minibeast hunting, stream dipping and crafts from 11am to 3pm.

“Paths at the wood have been repaired and upgraded and there are new benches and a play feature for children.”