Family, friends and colleagues contributing to mental health stigma in Aberdeen

Almost half of people in the Aberdeen area who have struggled with their mental health have been stigmatised or discriminated against because of it, a new study shows.

The poll, carried out by See Me Scotland, found that people in the city are most likely to experience this from those closest to them – friends, family and work colleagues.

Out of the 207 people asked, 47% of them believe they have been discriminated against.

But there are signs of improvement, with 81% of respondents saying they think public perceptions of mental health problems have improved over the past ten years.

See Me are releasing a new digital resource, the Journey of a Social Movement, to help people see how they can tackle this.

Wendy Halliday, See Me interim director, said: “We need you to make a difference today, by joining a movement to end mental health stigma and discrimination.”