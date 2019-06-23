Aberdeen University Grads: Years of stress pay off as Rebecca becomes first in family to graduate

A north-east graduate has said that years of stress had paid off after being the first in her family to graduate.

Rebecca Hamilton gained a First Class Honours degree in English-History from Aberdeen University.

She is the first person in her immediate family to get a diploma as her auntie graduated from the same university in 1982.

A few weeks before she was due to graduate, the 21-year-old found out she had won the Edith Margaret Davidson Prize, awarded to the most outstanding student.

Rebecca, who is originally from Macduff, said teachers at Banff Academy inspired her to choose her degree.

Rebecca, who is celebrating with her proud parents, said: “My English and history teachers at school inspired me the most and I enjoyed those subjects.

“I chose Aberdeen (university) initially because it was close to home and because I am such a home bird.

“It has been such a wonderful experience.

“I have met so many nice people here, friends that I know will last me a lifetime. The lecturers have been supportive and it is such a lovely campus.

“However, exam times are always really stressful and I do get extremely stressed.

“The history pub crawls were always really fun and where I met some of my closest friends.”

Rebecca will continue to be a student and will return to the university after the summer to study a Masters course in Creative Writing.