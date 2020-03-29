Family firm Jamieson & Carry out to bring ‘sparkle’ to people of north-east

An Aberdeen family-run business is aiming to “bring some sparkle” to the people of the north-east amid the coronavirus crisis.

Jamieson & Carry, which specialises in Swiss watches, fine jewellery and luxury gifts, has had to close its doors temporarily in the city centre for the safety of customers and staff members.

Nevertheless, the close-knit team are determined to maintain their active presence on social networking sites in a bid to heighten spirits.

Philip Carry, partner at Jamieson & Carry, said: “It is very important to us that we continue to support the frontline workers, who are doing such a fantastic job during this very difficult time. Therefore, we have temporarily closed the shop – based at 142 Union Street – and told all of our employees to stay at home.

“Until we are advised by the government that it is safe to re-open, this will continue until further notice.”

The independent store has welcomed premium items to its extensive jewellery and watch offering regularly over the years, with a primary focus on delivering the best possible service to the people of the north-east.

With that said, Philip explained that communicating with the company’s customers through social media will remain crucial during the pandemic.

He said: “We are very keen to stay in communication with all our customers.

“Jamieson & Carry will continue with its social media postings, which will hopefully bring some sparkle to people during this very difficult time.

“Our online presence has always been important to us, and now more so than ever.

“Other than regular updates on online platforms, including Facebook, we have a number of other channels of communication open.

“These will continue despite our doors being closed.

“We will also be answering emails and staying in touch with those who have any questions through this period.”

Jamieson & Carry is currently unable to do deliveries.

Their website remains live during this period for those looking to make any purchases.

Philip said: “Despite our shop being closed temporarily, customers can continue to browse and purchase items from the Jamieson & Carry website, which features products from a number of luxury brands.

“We have also retained all our staff members. We find the collective efforts of everyone to support those at the frontline inspiring.”

More information for customers can be found at jamieson-carry.com

Alternatively, email enquiries@jamieson-carry.com or telephone 01224 641219.