Aberdeen family ‘could all have died’ in A90 accident

A father-of-three today said his family, including his five-week-old son, “could all have died” in a crash on a major north-east road.

Nafiz Hasan, 34, said he was travelling on the A90 when a tractor pulled off the road, causing him to slow down, and a motorbike then collided with the back of his vehicle.

The incident, which happened at around noon yesterday, near the Marykirk turnoff on the A90 southbound at Laurencekirk, saw Mr Hasan, his wife, Tasrina, 34, and three kids, Naureen, five, Naria, 15 months, and Numair, five weeks old, treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was also taken to hospital but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Nafiz, who lives in Dyce, said: “We had a crash at 70mph; we could all have died.

“We were going southbound to Glasgow when a tractor pulled over to one side.

“We slowed down and the motorcycle hit us in the back.

“We were all taken to ARI but we’re all okay.”

However, Nafiz, who owns Dyce Tandoori, said he would be unable to work for a week after getting a splint in his leg.

The father-of-three also suffered pain in his back and neck. He said: “It was scary. We are feeling very lucky.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed the motorcyclist was also treated in hospital.

He said: “We received a call at 11.57am on Tuesday August 27 to attend a road traffic incident on the A937.

“We dispatched a paramedic response unit and an ambulance to the scene and transported a male patient in his 30s to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed there was no suspicion of any criminality surrounding the incident.