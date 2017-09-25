Family are ‘overwhelmed’ by support after hundreds join charity run in memory of biker

The mum of a man who tragically died after a motorcycle accident today said the family was “overwhelmed” at the support of those who turned out for a fun run held in his memory.

The Hazlehead Parkrun saw 235 people take part, raising more than £400 for a charity chosen by the family of 32-year-old Mark Fisher.

Mark, who was a keen runner and a jog leader at jogscotland Westhill, was riding his Triumph motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a lorry on the B977 near Lyne of Skene in August.

Members of jogscotland Westhill took part in the 5km run, an event Mark volunteered at and ran on a weekly basis – he also served on the committee as secretary and part of the social media team.

The chosen charity was Alfie’s Trust, and £440 in cash was raised, with funds still coming in online.

Mark, of Westhill, who was a software developer for Zenith Oilfield Technology, took part in more than 50 Parkruns after being introduced to the weekly fun event by his aunt Bev Walker.

And Bev was among those taking part in Saturday’s Parkrun, while his parents Dave and Carole helped hand out refreshments to the runners.

Carole said: “It was fantastic, Mark would have said it was awesome.

“We were overwhelmed by the support of his friends, jogscotland and the Parkrun.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support and their donations. It was very kind.

“We still cannot believe what happened to Mark, and are still in shock.

“It is comforting that he has been getting support from everybody, we did not realise he knew so many people. It’s lovely.”

Leslie Murison from jogscotland said: “It went really well. It was excellent, a gorgeous day with the sun shining.

“There were a few people there for the first time in honour of Mark.

“It is a lovely blessing out of a horrible tragedy.”