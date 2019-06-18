Aberdeen University Grads: Family affair for graduating mum

An Aberdeen mum who suffers from dyslexia has finally managed to graduate from university after studying with her 22-year-old daughter.

Elizabeth McAlpine, a mature student from Milltimber, graduated from Aberdeen University yesterday with a Masters in Decommissioning, and was one of the very first students to complete the new course.

The mother registered after losing her job in the oil industry three years ago.

She studied for her exams with her 22-year-old daughter, who is studying for a Masters in dentistry at the university.

Elizabeth said: “I have had a long roundabout way to get to where I am.

“When I left school, all my friends went to university and I could not do that because I was dyslexic.

“It was a huge thing getting sponsorship to go to university because I got made redundant in 2016 during the oil downturn.

“At that time, lots of people were looking for work.

“Decommissioning is an evolving part of the sector and I am really happy to be part of it.

“I was actually one of the first 10 full-time females to work offshore.”

Her daughter Ailsa was given the chance to carry on her studies at four different universities after graduating with a degree in neuroscience at Dundee University last year.

But she decided to move home to be closer to her mother.

Her proud mum said: “We studied for exams together and went to the library together. We even shared study food.

“I could totally understand what she was going through and understand the stress.

“I think it made me a better parent because I can support her. I am so proud of her.

“She got into four universities but she chose Aberdeen to come home to mum.”

Elizabeth is currently working on a consultant basis and is looking for a full-time job.

Ailsa, who has just finished her first year, hopes to follow in her mum’s footsteps and graduate for the second time after her four-year course is finished.

Also, graduating yesterday were school friends Stuart Cosgrove, 22, and Catherine Lesley, 22, who have been inseparable since meeting for the first time at primary school.

The friends, both from Dyce, have remained close since meeting in primary one, going on to attend the same secondary school together before applying to study at the same university.

Their parents are also close friends.

Stuart, who gained a BSc in Geology, said: “Today was the scariest day, I was panicking because I thought I would trip off the stage.”

Stuart will be returning to university after the summer to continue studying for a Masters in Management, but Catherine plans to take a break and relax with a holiday, before coming back to search for a graduate job.

Catherine, who graduated with an MA in Geology, said: “It has been so nice because we have grown up together.

“It is insane that it is now all over with, the past four years have gone by so fast.

“We have been friends for so long, it will be weird to not be in touch so much now.”