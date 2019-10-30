Families join forces in Aberdeen Twilight Walk for brain tumour cash

Families who have lost loved ones to brain tumours have joined forces to bring a new fundraising walk to Aberdeen.

The North East of Scotland Twilight Walk will take place on Sunday to raise funds for the Brain Tumour Charity.

So far more than 400 people have signed up to take part in the 10km walk, which starts and finishes at Duthie Park.

Four families have been instrumental in bringing the event to the north-east.

The Dino-mite Dougal Fund was started in memory of Bridge of Don boy Dougal Morrison, 9, who passed away in January this year.

His mum Jill Roberts said: “Events like this are essential to raise public awareness and highlight the essential funds needed for drastically underfunded research.

“Dougal’s symptoms were not picked up until it was too late, and as such, his last two months of life were filled with pain and suffering for him and us.”

Among those taking part on Sunday will be Dougal’s nine-year-old sister Jessie, his dad Barry Morrison and aunt Gail Morrison.

Also taking on the challenge will be Dougal’s grandmother Moira Roberts and uncle Gavin Roberts.

Gavin’s sons 12-year-old Elliot and Adam, 9, will join the walk in memory of their cousin.

Jill added: “The charity’s motto, A Cure Can’t Wait, says it all. I want to stop other children and their families going through this hell.”

Tanya Turnbull’s five-year-old son Sam died in 2016 and Super Sam’s Fund was set up in memory of the Stonehaven youngster.

Tanya said: “In the summer of 2015, Sam was a normal healthy four-year-old, looking forward to his first day at school.

“In August 2015, all that changed when, after a short spell of headaches and vomiting, Sam was diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumour.

“Our world came tumbling down and we were sent to the Royal Edinburgh sick Children’s hospital for treatment.

“In the evenings when Sam was asleep I started to look into children’s brain tumours and discovered they are the second most common type of children’s cancer and that only 50% of children diagnosed with a brain tumour survive the first five years after diagnosis.

“I then came across statistics that showed brain tumours are also the most underfunded and difficult type of cancers to treat.”

On July 14 2016 Sam died at home, two weeks after his treatment ended.

Tanya said: “Super Sam’s fund was started so we can help fund research into high grade children’s brain tumours like the one Sam had.

“We cannot change the future for Sam and our lives will forever be empty but he can hopefully change the future for other children.

“We need to find a cure and we need treatments to be less harsh with fewer side effects and less long-term effects.”

Similar events have taken place elsewhere in the UK and on Sunday those taking part in the north-east walk will follow a 10km circuit along the old Deeside railway line, starting at 3pm.

Graham Repper from Mannofield, of the Repper Brothers Fund, set up for 27-year-old Ali Repper who died in 2017, spoke of his hope the event would help raise awareness.

He said: “It’s been a great experience to team up with other local supporter groups, share our stories and plan our own Twilight Walk.

“Our family feel very lucky to have the continued support of so many friends and family who have been there throughout and have stuck by us since Ali passed away in April 2017. It will be great to see so many of them there on Sunday.

“Ali’s bravery, courage and positive attitude to life continues to provide the inspiration for our fundraising activities and we hope that one day a cure will be found.

“The North East Twilight Walk is looking set to be a wonderful occasion and a real family event.

“We hope that by coming together in memory of our loved ones, we can raise awareness and fund vital research into brain tumours.”

The Charlie Todd Fund raises funds in memory of six-year-old Charlie, who died in 2016.

His mother Anna, of Rubislaw, said: “I wanted to organise a Twilight Walk in Aberdeen to raise awareness and money for vital research.

“So I joined forces with some others that have also experienced the devastating loss of a family member from a brain tumour to organise this walk.

“I have been overwhelmed by the support from family, friends and colleagues who have signed up to join us and can’t wait for the event on Sunday where I will be walking in memory of Charlie.”

Shona Richardson, the charity’s community fundraiser for East Scotland, added: “There has been a terrific response so far from people keen to participate, and we’re appealing for more mums, dads, grandparents, neighbours, friends and well-wishers to sign up.

“The families of those who lost their fight to this terrible disease are showing incredible courage to stand up and raise awareness of the need for more funding for research into all brain tumours.”

For more information about the event, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/ne-twilight-walk-2019