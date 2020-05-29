Video: Families flock to north-east beaches as lockdown restrictions slightly eased

Families in the north-east made the most of lockdown restrictions being eased as they travelled to beaches to make the most of one of the hottest days of the year.

Long queues formed outside ice cream shops, with hundreds of people sitting on the sand basking in the sun.

Children built sandcastles with a little help from mums and dads – and some people even bravely dipped their toes in the water.

And beachgoers spoke of their relief at being able to take a trip to the seaside after Covid-19 restrictions were eased by the Scottish Government.

In Aberdeen, families and small groups enjoyed a stroll along the Esplanade, while in Stonehaven people happily posed for pictures with their ice creams.