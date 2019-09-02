Scottish Football Hall of Fame honour for Dons legend Joe Harper

Aberdeen legend “King” Joe Harper today said he is honoured to be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame.

The Dons’ greatest ever goal-scorer will join illustrious company when he is officially inducted in a black tie dinner at Hampden on Sunday October 27.

Joe will take his place alongside greats like Denis Law, Willie Miller, Sir Alex Ferguson, Kenny Dalglish, Sir Matt Busby and Billy McNeil.

The 71-year-old Evening Express columnist admits he was overcome with emotion when told he would be recognised for his contribution to the national game.

However, the news was tinged with sadness as his parents would not be there to witness their son enter the annals of legends.

Joe said: “It is such an honour and I was a wee bit overcome with emotion when I was told about it.

“The first thing that came into my head was my mum and dad as I would have loved for them to be there to see it.

“Unfortunately they won’t be.

“However, my partner Sheila and my kids Ross, Laura and Joanna will be there.

“This honours Aberdeen as well as it is recognition of what I did while playing for the club.

“Football has given me a fantastic life and just when I thought it could give me no more I get the news about the Hall of Fame.”

Joe made his senior debut for home club Greenock Morton not long after his 16th birthday against Partick Thistle.

He scored the only goal and it was the start of a prolific run of form that would see him snapped up by Aberdeen for a reported club record fee of £400,000.

Joe would go on to score a club record 205 goals and win every domestic honour with the Dons.

He remains as popular today with the Red Army as when he was in his goal-scoring prime.

Joe said: “As a wee boy kicking the ball about in Greenock this is the sort of thing I dreamt about.

“I always wanted to be Pele and kept my love of the game throughout my career. I have had great experiences such as winning a Scottish Cup final, winning the league, scoring all those goals and playing for my country.

“To play for Scotland and for my career at Pittodrie to go the way it did was a dream come true.

“Hopefully the fans of Morton will be happy with this as well as they were my first team and I had the pleasure of playing with all those great Danish players.”

Since retiring in the early 1980s Joe has retained strong links with Aberdeen and is a match day host for the club at Pittodrie.

His annual golf day raises up to £7,000 each for two different north-east charities each year.

Joe continues to give back to the community and regularly visits the sick in hospitals, something he started as a Dons player.

He said: “My mum and dad always made me keep my feet on the ground.

“I never became big-headed and always appreciated the fans.

“My parents always said to me if someone wants a chat, autograph or photo it is only two minutes to you but it could be something they may never forget. Sometimes I would stand outside Pittodrie for three-quarters of an hour signing autographs but I loved that.”

Joe won the Premier Division title, Scottish Cup and League Cup during his time with Aberdeen.

In 1972 he won the prestigious European bronze boot – for the third-highest goals tally in Europe.

He left the Dons for Everton in December 1972 and spent two seasons in the English top flight.

Ex Dons boss Eddie Turnbull, then at Hibs, brought Joe to Easter Road in 1974 where he scored a hat-trick in the League Cup final but still lost 6-3 to Celtic.

In 1976 he returned back to his spiritual home – Pittodrie.

He transformed relegation candidates in the 1975-76 season into League Cup winners that year.

He said: “The 1970 Scottish Cup final was the most enjoyable game of my time at Aberdeen.

“We beat a Celtic team 3-1 at Hampden that would go on to play in the European Cup final only a few weeks later.

“That day we played Celtic off the park. People wrote us off as 10-1 no hopers for that final.

“When you win trophies you want to beat the best and in 1976 we did that to lift the League Cup.

“We beat Rangers 5-1 in the semi-final and Celtic 2-1 in the final to lift the silverware.”

Joe also starred on the international stage. He won four caps for Scotland and played in the 1978 World Cup.

“Although I only got four caps I scored twice, played in a World Cup and never got beat,” he said.

“Playing in Europe with Aberdeen was special and we drew 1-1 with Juventus (UEFA Cup, 1971) who were the best team in the world at the time. We should have won.

“Other highlights were playing with team-mates. When you are a footballer you become part of a family, brothers in arms.”

Joe has been King of Aberdeen for more than five decades.

Now he will finally be crowned by Scotland.

Ninth Dandy Don inducted

King of the Beach End Joe Harper will be the ninth former Aberdeen player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Gothenburg Great Sir Alex Ferguson was named at the inaugural Hall of Fame awards in 2004.

Legendary captain Willie Miller, who lifted the European Cup Winner’s Cup with the Dons in 1983, was also inducted alongside Sir Alex.

Since then fellow Gothenburg Greats Alex McLeish, Gordon Strachan and Jim Leighton have all been honoured.

Also joining that illustrious list is striker Steve Archibald, who starred for the Dons, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur and Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona.

Aberdonian Martin Buchan, who captained the Dons to the Scottish Cup in 1970, is in the Hall of Fame as is former Reds striker Charlie Nicholas.

Former Dons bosses Craig Brown, Alex Smith and Roy Aitken are also in the Hall of Fame.

‘No hope after Denmark’

Joe Harper thought a place in the Scotland Football Hall of Fame would have been dashed by the controversy in Denmark in 1975.

Following a 1-0 Euro qualifying win in Denmark, a group of players were involved in an incident in a Copenhagen nightclub.

Joe, Arthur Graham, Billy Bremner, Pat McCluskey and Willie Young were all given lifetime international bans.

However, Joe and Graham were later cleared of any wrongdoing and were allowed to return.

Joe said: “That was a sad time for me as I was out for a year just as I was making my mark.

“Arthur and I were punished for something we never did. I feared because I had been banned there would be no chance of getting into the Hall of Fame at Hampden.

“Someone at the SFA phoned me up a month after the incident and said they knew myself and Arthur weren’t involved so they would lift the ban.”