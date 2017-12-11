False alarm as man spotted in North Sea

A North-east lifeboat was launched after a reported sighting of a man entering the sea.

The RNLI Peterhead Tamar lifeboat The Misses Robertson of Kintail was requested to launch by UK Coastguard shortly after 1.30pm on Saturday.

A man was reported to have been spotted entering the sea off the golf club beach.

However the call was deemed to be a false alarm with good intent after it transpired the man was a regular swimmer who had gone home before crews arrived.

A spokesman said: “After a search off the river Ugie mouth without finding a casualty, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to the station.”