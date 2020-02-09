Show Links
Fallen tree cleared from Aberdeen road

by David Proctor
09/02/2020, 10:36 am Updated: 09/02/2020, 10:48 am

An Aberdeen road has been cleared after being blocked by a fallen tree.

The tree was on the North Deeside Road near the Kippie Lodge Country Club.

Access from the AWPR into Cults was also restricted.

 

 

