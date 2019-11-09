Fallen soldiers remembered at Aberdeen dance

Fallen soldiers have been remembered at an annual dinner and dance.

The Gordon Highlander Association held the poignant event yesterday.

A minute’s silence was held for those who lost their lives in battle.

It was held for the first time at the Gordon Highlander Barracks in Aberdeen.

Bob Dailly, organiser for the event, said: “We always have our event in November and it just so happened to be so close to Remembrance Sunday.

“My colleagues and I have been working hard on getting our raffle together for the event over the last few months.

“The money we raise goes towards our veterans’ widows for their annual Christmas event.”