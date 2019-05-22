Fall in number of people working in Aberdeen

New figures show the number of people working in Aberdeen fell over the course of a year.

Annual Population Survey statistics revealed 74% of the working population of Aberdeen were in work in 2018 compared with 76.3% in 2017 – a fall of 300 people.

The figure in Aberdeenshire fell from 82.2% to 80.4%, meaning a drop of 2,200 people.

There was also a drop in Moray, from 74.5% to 72.8% – 800 people.

However, the figure rose in Angus from 74.5% to 76% – which equates to 900 people.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In the city, there was a 6.3% rise in the number of disabled people within the working population in work, taking the total to 12,400.There was also a rise in Angus, by 3.5% taking the total figure to 7,200.

However, there was a drop in Aberdeenshire by 6.1% to 13,100 and in Moray by 2.1% to 4,000.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In 2018, 2.6 million people aged 16 years and over were in employment in Scotland – slightly lower than in 2017.

“The employment rate was 74.1%, slightly lower than the year before (74.2%) and below the UK rate of 75%.”

He added that 46.5% of disabled people in the working population in Scotland were in work.