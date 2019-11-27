Fall in number of people diagnosed with HIV in north-east

The number of HIV diagnoses in the north-east has fallen for the second year in a row, according to NHS figures.

The statistics cover January to September this year and show there were eight people diagnosed with the disease in the NHS Grampian area.

That compares to 12 the previous year and 24 in 2017.

In the last decade the highest number of people diagnosed with HIV in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray was 35 in 2013.

Across Scotland this year there have been 22 cases, down from 62 in 2018.

Nathan Sparling, chief executive of HIV Scotland, said: “With the falling cost of prevention and treatment, savings are being made – but swallowed up by the system.

“We must see some reinvestment in our services, in innovation and in the third sector if Scotland is to live up to the ambitions of getting to zero new transmissions by 2030.”