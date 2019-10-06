New figures show fall in number of fires in Aberdeen

Fewer fires have been started on purpose, new figures show.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has published a new report which compares the number of incidents its staff handled in Aberdeen between the start of this April and the end of this June compared with the same period in 2018.

There was a drop in the number of deliberate fires from 126 to 87 and also a drop in the number of accidental fires, from 67 to 60. False alarms also fell from 321 to 307.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The service’s local senior officer Bruce Farquharson for Aberdeen said: “Prevention is key to our efforts in helping to keep communities safe and stopping harm from occurring in the first place is at the forefront of our efforts. To arrange a free home fire safety visit contact 0800 073 1999.”