Falcon caught on camera hunting prey in Aberdeen city centre

A falcon was captured in a striking image hunting its prey… in Aberdeen city centre.

The bird was seen near Marischal Square and was photographed swooping in on a pigeon by Evening Express photographer Scott Baxter.

The impressive image of the raptor was taken yesterday morning outside the police station on Queen Street.

Scott said: “I was out photographing a police officer for another job and I heard a noise behind me.

“It was a case of being in the right place at the right time, with the right lens.”

Peregrine falcons are known for flying at impressive speeds of more than 120mph to scoop their prey.

Ian Talboys, countryside officer for Aberdeen City Council, said the birds were probably in the city due to the large number of pigeons.

He said: “I have heard about falcons in the past being in the city centre but this is the first one this year.

“They won’t go for people because they will be too big.They normally just eat pigeons.

“They go straight for the head to kill it and then will eat the tastier parts.

“They might go for baby seagulls and they will scare the bigger gulls away.

“They are most likely here because there is plenty of food for their young and they are breeding at the moment and after that they will go back out to the wild.”

The raptor was identified as a peregrine falcon by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds charity.

A spokeswoman for the RSPB said: “Peregrines are birds that hunt in the day and it is not unusual behaviour for them to be seen hunting in the city.

“There is usually one pair nesting each year in Aberdeen city centre and birds occasionally nest elsewhere within the city, but never more than two pairs.”

One onlooker who watched the falcon in action described the scene as a “massacre”.

He added: “It was a bit of a mess. There was blood everywhere.

“The falcon had to fight off these crows because they were trying to get the carcass of the pigeon as well.”