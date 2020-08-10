Fake Versace and Burberry face coverings seized in the north-east

A large quantity of fake designer face coverings have been seized in the north-east.

Knock-off Fendi, Versace and Burberry face coverings were confiscated by Aberdeenshire Trading Standards following an operation.

They issued a warning to customers about purchasing fake products while recognising that people may be looking for stylish accessories.

In a statement posted on social media they said: “Fake items are often made and stored in unhygienic conditions using low quality materials and processes, and the manufacture and supply of such goods has been linked to serious and organised crime.

“Aberdeenshire Trading Standards would urge consumers to think twice and avoid purchasing fake goods, and would advise all local business make suitable supplier checks before stocking such items.”

Any concerns regarding fake products should be reported to Aberdeenshire Trading Standards on 01346 415888 or trading.standards@aberdeenshire.gov.uk