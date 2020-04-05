Fairy doors in Aberdeen park to be refurbished

Fairy doors at an Aberdeen park are being removed to be refurbished.

The project at Westfield Park in Bridge of Don was created in March last year by mother and daughter duo Caroline and Melissa Third.

Now they have been removed so that they can be cleaned and rejuvenated.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from Friends of Westfield Park said: “They’ll be moving out of the park for a short time to allow this to happen.

“A few of the Friends of Westfield Park team will be helping so we can get the doors up and the fairy door trail back as soon as possible. We’ll let you know when the fairies have moved in again.”