‘Failing to look’ most common cause of crashes which costs Aberdeen’s economy £125.5m

Road traffic accidents have cost Aberdeen’s economy an estimated £125.5 million over five years, a new report has revealed.

Aberdeen City Council’s new road safety plan for 2019-22, which will be presented to councillors next week, has calculated the cost of accidents, which includes the cost of damage to vehicles and property, the cost of the emergency services and insurance administration.

The report also reveals that “failing to look properly” is the most common cause of crashes, followed by poor turn or manoeuvre and failure to judge another person’s path accurately.

Latest figures show two people died and 31 were seriously injured across the city’s roads in 2017, down from 2013 when four were killed and 101 seriously injured.

The local authority’s latest road safety plan, the sixth the council has produced, focuses on maintaining the declining trend in Aberdeen’s road injury rate.

It includes the continuation of road safety education schemes such as Safe Drive Stay Alive, a hard-hitting safety presentation which is delivered to S5 school pupils from emergency services involved in accidents.

Police Scotland’s North East Road Safety and Road Crime team also focus on reducing casualties and influencing driver and road-user behaviour, as well as deterring all types of criminality.

The report said: “In Aberdeen, the number of people killed or seriously injured in road collisions remains relatively static and in line with the five-year average.

“Likewise, those collisions involving children under 16 remains relatively low.”

The figures show 115 pedestrians were killed or seriously injured on the city’s road network over the five-calendar-year period between 2013 and 2017.

The plan said instances of pedestrians killed and seriously injured have a “particular predominance” in Aberdeen city, pointing to the need to ensure pedestrians are adequately protected and that they act responsibility themselves.

Other vulnerable road-users identified in the plan are young drivers, children under the age of six, young drivers aged between 17 and 25, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Councillors on the local authority’s operational delivery committee have been asked to endorse the report when they meet on Tuesday.