Faces of Aberdeen Market put in focus for heritage project

A project which highlights the individual stories of traders in Aberdeen Market is to be exhibited next month.

Trading Faces, a year-long project looking at the traders at Aberdeen Market, will officially launch for the popular Look Again Festival.

It was created by Steve Smith and Ian Grosz, and uses photography and audio clips of interviews carried out with people who work in the market to tell their stories.

The pair wanted to capture the story of the market and those who work there before the site changes.

Plans to transform Aberdeen Market have been submitted by Patrizia, which announced plans for a “landmark building”.

However, Market Village, which sub-lets the units in the market to the trades, has submitted a letter to the council opposing the plans.

Speaking about the Trading Faces project, Steve, a lecturer in photography at NEScol, said: “It’s been really good, it’s been a challenge.

“It’s a celebration of the traders but there’s always going to be the inevitable change.

“We spoke to people who have been there since the market opened.

“The exhibition will almost be more valuable in 10 years.

“I think it’s great we get to celebrate the traders. I didn’t realise there would be such an emotional pull on the project.”

Since the initiative began, around half the people photographed for the project no longer have a business in the market.

The pictures, along with audio clips, will be in place during Look Again in two large spaces on the first floor of Aberdeen Market.

Steve added: “The Look Again festival’s message is to look again and investigate your own city.

“It’s an important time for the market.

“We’re looking to be a creative city, we’re looking for people to start up businesses and entrepreneurs.”

After Look Again, the exhibition will move to the Elphinstone Institute.

The festival runs from June 7-16.