Facebook group criticised for sharing locations of police speed check ‘cash machines’

A Facebook group sharing the location of police carrying out speed checks on vehicles has been branded “a disgrace”.

The social media group, which has around 11,600 members, has people posting information on where officers are stationed in their vans to warn other motorists.

And members frequently use derogatory language when referring to the officers.

Posters in the group warn other drivers to “watch oot” for a “cash machine” in reference to a van carrying out speed checks.

Members of the group, which the Evening Express has chosen not to name, also moan about officers “working on their Christmas bonus”.

Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart praised the work done by road policing officers and said the Facebook group “does not sit well” with him.

© DCT Media

He said the police have put themselves on the front line throughout the pandemic so to see them abused online in this way was “quite frankly a disgrace”.

He said: “We know that the north-east is home to some particularly dangerous roads and so like many people I’m glad to see our roads properly monitored by the police.

“Road safety awareness has come on leaps and bounds since I was a child and our roads are as safe as they ever have been, but to abuse police officers for simply doing their job and trying to keep people safe does not sit well with me.”

Councillor Alex McLellan, who represents the Tillydrone and Seaton area where 14 drivers were charged with speeding offences over a four-day operation in September, also hit out.

© DCT Media/Paul Glendell

He said: “It is incredibly disappointing to see the comments on this group – Police Scotland do an immense amount of work to keep our communities safe and they should be commended for their efforts.

“Speeding is incredibly dangerous and could have devastating consequences so I would urge motorists to stick to the speed limits and plan their journeys in advance.”

Councillor Ross Grant, who also represents the Seaton and Tillydrone ward, said: “There is no excuse for any vehicle breaking the speed limit on any of our roads and there is no excuse for those who are detected speeding.

© DCT Media/Chris Sumner

“In my ward, I hear constantly from residents on School Road in Seaton, Hayton Road and Gordons Mills Road in Tillydrone and these are heavily populated with school pupils, young families and the elderly.

“That is why our local policing teams intervening should be supported by everybody to help enforce speed limits and help to keep all road users safe.

“Every driver must abide by speed limits on every road in our communities.

“Any page set up on social media will hopefully agree that the message couldn’t be simpler – abide by the speed limits at all times to keep everybody safe.

“If not, they put themselves at risk, other road users and they risk being stopped by police who are doing their job.”

Inspector Neil Morrison, of Police Scotland’s road policing unit, said: “Road safety is a key priority for Police Scotland and we’re committed to improving safety on the roads across the north-east.

“We routinely carry out patrols to deter and detect offences and speak to motorists about their behaviour in order to educate them as to the potential consequences.

“The dangers of speeding are well known and are a contributing factor in many serious and fatal road crashes.

“Most people using the roads do so with due regard for the speed limits and driving conditions, but I would appeal to the minority to slow down and in doing so, reduce the chances of collisions and the danger to others.”