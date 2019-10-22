Face of man who lived in Aberdeen revealed more than 600 years after his death

The face of a man who lived in Aberdeen around 600 years ago has been recreated using facial construction technology.

Known only as Skeleton 125 (SK125), he was among 60 entire skeletons found during work on the art gallery.

Alongside the complete skeletons, 4,272 bone fragments from at least 381 other individuals were discovered in 2015, resulting in work on the project being suspended while archaeologists investigated.

The man, SK125, was an adult – around 46 years old. He was between 159cm and 166cm tall (5ft 2ins and 5ft 5ins) – shorter than the average man for the time period.

According to archaeologists examining his bone, he suffered from extensive dental disease including tooth loss, periodontal disease, cavities and chronic absesses.

It’s believed he would have also suffered the effects of age, including degenerative joint disease in the lower and middle back.

Analysis also shows SK125 was not local to the area, and may have spent his childhood in the north-west Highlands or Outer Hebrides, before moving to Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Dr Paula Milburn, of AOC Archaeology Group, explained: “SK 125 has provided us with a first fascinating glimpse of one of the people buried on the site of Aberdeen Art Gallery over 600 years ago.

“The on-going post-excavation work is examining the remains in detail and will provide us with amazing information on the kind of people buried here, including their ages, gender, health and lifestyles.”

Dr Milburn added: “Fascinatingly, sulphur isotope data – which can reveal residence later in life – indicates that he may have spent the last years of his life in or around Aberdeen.”

The Aberdeen Art Gallery itself was built on the site of a former Blackfriars Dominican Friary in 1885, which itself was founded at some point between 1222 and 1249.

The Friary itself was destroyed by reformer in 1560.

During excavation work at the gallery, a red brick structure was found containing three Victorian-era coffins, holding a mass of human remains.

The other 60 skeletons, including SK125, was discovered inside the grounds of the gallery and date from between 1050 and 1401.

Of those 56 were older than 18, one was around 13 years old, and three were children aged six, eight and 11.

Alongside the skeletons, a wide range of clothing accessories, personal ornaments, animals bones and fragments of pottery and glass were discovered.