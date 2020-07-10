Face coverings now mandatory in shops across Scotland

The new rule to wear a face covering in all shops comes into force today as Scotland moves into phase three of lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the move during yesterday’s Scottish Parliament meeting.

However, people with medical conditions or young children under five, will be exempt.

The government said it hopes the new measure will help to protect the public while also lowering the risk of the virus being transmitted.

Face coverings were already compulsory on public transport, but Ms Sturgeon announced the rule would extend to shops as of today.

Assistant Chief Constable Gary Ritchie said he wants the public to take “personal responsibility” and to “do the right thing”.

He also reminding the public that officers will be engaging with the public to explain the legislation, offer guidance and encourage compliance.

Enforcement will be used a last resort measure, but only where there is a clear breach of the legislation.

The Scottish Government has also advised that face coverings should be worn in enclosed spaces, where social distancing is more difficult.

😷 Face coverings are now mandatory in shops. Please wear one to help beat COVID…and remember FACTS:

🇫Face coverings in enclosed spaces

🇦Avoid crowded places

🇨Clean hands and surfaces regularly

🇹Two metre distancing

🇸Self isolate & book a test if you have symptoms — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) July 10, 2020

In addition to face coverings, a number of measures will be eased as of today.

People can now meet in extended groups of 15 in outdoors spaces while socially distancing.

They can also meet up with up to two other households, with a maximum of eight people, indoors while physically distancing.

Visitors will also now be able to stay overnight in someone’s home – if social distancing is possible.