Reports of meteor seen over Aberdeen

A number of people have reported seeing what they believe to be a meteor over the north-east.

According to the Aberdeen Astronomical Society “a bright light” was seen in the sky above the Bucksburn area shortly before 6am this morning.

Reports of a significant meteor over Aberdeen coming in, did you see a bright light in the sky at c. 5.50am today? Posted by Aberdeen Astronomical Society on Tuesday, 25 February 2020

A number of other witnesses, including people from Ellon, Montrose and even Northumberland reported seeing the object.

One eyewitness told the page how they had seen a “single stream that broke up to numerous little flares”.

