Eyewitness tells of major search after kite surfer disappears near Aberdeen beach

An eyewitness has described the moment emergency services launched a major search operation for a kite surfer off Aberdeen Beach.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public shortly before 5pm on Saturday after the man got into difficulty.

A sail from the surfboard was later recovered amid reports the man had been seen swimming towards the shore.

The search was later stood down after it emerged he had got himself safely out of the water.

The operation was witnessed by Footdee resident Bryan Cronin, one of the members of the public who alerted emergency services.

He said: “I saw the sail in the water. I live in Fittie and I went home and got my binoculars.

“I was trying to see if there was anybody on the board and couldn’t see it. The sail was flapping.

“When I saw the kite for the first time I assumed I would see him getting back on the board but I didn’t.

“It really struck me because I saw him surfing at 2pm then I saw the sail in the water at 5pm.

“Anything could have happened in that time.

“The kite went all the way down to the north pier wall and I followed it down and called the coastguard.

“I was just trying to tell them where he had gone off.

“It was a very quick response. I think a lot of people must have phoned them. The police were here straight away.”

In a statement, police said: “The male kite surfer who encountered difficulties off the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen Beach has now been traced safe and well.

“Police and coastguard would like to thank the public for their assistance with this appeal.”

A spokeswoman for the coastguard said: “The surfer came forward this morning and made himself known.”

The multi-agency operation also involved the rescue helicopter Bond 1 and the RNLI.

Grant Bruce, the volunteer helm of the Aberdeen inshore lifeboat, described conditions for the search as “very challenging”.

He added: “There was a stiff breeze across a 2-3-metre swell, further confused by backwash from the sea wall and strong undertows.

“Trying to search for a person in the water in such conditions is unquestionably difficult.”