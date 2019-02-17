Eye on the prize for north-east’s young wildlife champions

Members of the public are encouraged to nominate a young wildlife champion as part of a north-east award.

The North East Scotland Biodiversity Partnership is seeking people to nominate themselves or others who they believe to be deserving of the prize.

Efforts from young people looking to protect, enhance and create biodiversity across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray are being recognised in the accolade, which celebrates people making an outstanding contribution to the natural environment.

Those entering the competition can be anything from conservation volunteers, wildlife photographers or species champions to biological recorders.

A statement from the partnership said: “Nominees need to be 25 and under and involved in projects over the last five years.

“The lucky winners will be invited to a special ceremony at the James Hutton Institute on March 25 to receive a trophy and £100 prize.”

Entry for the category is free, and entries can be made either for yourself, for another individual or a group.

There will be five different categories that people and groups can be considered in.

For more information on the awards, and to download a nomination form, visit https://bit.ly/2TCvWey