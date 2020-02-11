Eye on the Oscars with new north-east college film course

A north-east college hopes to raise the next generation of Oscar-winning film directors with the launch of a new course.

Students at North East Scotland College (NESCol) can now study filmcraft and animation which will teach the skills to help secure jobs in the industry.

The course will introduce aspiring directors to a range of relevant topics, including animation, video production and post production and sound design for visual media.

The new full-time course blends elements of 3D computer animation modules with media and television subjects.

It is a Level 6 course which will equip students with the necessary skills to access advanced studies.

Tony Young, curriculum manager for the new course, said: “Media courses up to this point have always been focused on camera, sound and editing.

“So that’s what we have been doing.”

Mr Young said the new filmcraft and animation programme will give students the chance to experience working with special effects used in the industry for the first time.

He described the course as “quite unique” in this part of the world.

Mr Young added: “Employers in media companies are looking for people with a range of skills.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The new course will give students valuable experience in sound recording, editing, mixing and creating new sounds.

They will also look at computer and stop-motion animation technologies as well as filming and editing.

Launching in August, it will be part of a wide range of study choices NESCol offers in the creative industries.

The Aberdeen city campus is fully equipped with laboratories and studios for students to practise their skills.

Former NESCol students have gone on to work on TV and films, including Bond and Fast and Furious.