‘Extreme’ risk of wildfires in north-east, say fire service

Parts of the north-east are at serious risk of being affected by wildfires in the coming days, according to the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Some parts of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, along with several other areas across the east of Scotland, are facing a heightened threat until Monday.

The fire service has described the risk as “extreme” and has issued advice to residents to help prevent the spread of fires.

Scotland will face an extreme risk of wildfire this week. Until Monday, parts of the country face a heightened threat. In particular, eastern and south west Scotland are at risk. Help us protect you by following the steps below. ➡️ https://t.co/m0VhfxRrdD 📸EFFIS pic.twitter.com/oWnqz1LRED — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service #StayHome (@fire_scot) April 2, 2020

It said: “One of the most important things you can do to protect your home is to create a safety zone around it, extending out for at least 10 metres in all directions

“Properly preparing your home and community does not guarantee that you will not incur fire damage, but it does reduce the risks.

“Make sure you have smoke detectors on each floor of your home and check them each week to make sure they work.”

For more information visit firescotland.gov.uk/your-safety/wildfires