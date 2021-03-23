‘Extreme’ risk of wildfires for the north-east

The north-east is facing a very high risk of wildfires over the next few days.

The fire service has released a warning urging people who live in rural places to exercise caution to help lower the chance of a wildfire starting.

According to them, there is an “extreme risk” from today until Thursday.

Wildfires have been a big problem across the north in recent years, with some burning for days, devastating vast areas of land and wildlife.

They can also threaten homes and the welfare of nearby communities.

Last week, 22 firefighters spent almost four hours battling a hill fire near Helmdale, which at its height stretched to 656ft long.

A massive wildfire wreaked havoc in Moray two years ago, lasting for more than four days.

It spread across an estimated 27 square miles of land between Knockando, Dallas and Dunphail.

The extreme warning, released in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum (SWF), remains in place until Thursday.

Fire area commander Bruce Farquharson said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.

“Livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest can all be devastated by these fires, as can the lives of people living and working in rural communities.

“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”

Discarding cigarettes, littering or lighting campfires or barbecues in the wrong places all pose a danger.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) echoed the call for the public to play their part in reducing the risk of fires.

Chief executive Simon Hodgson said: “Right now everyone should take extra care and be aware of the heightened fire risk and not carry out any activity that might risk starting a wildfire.

“Helping to prevent wildfires also prevents undue demands being made on our blue light services – and could also save lives.”