Trains were delayed and roads flooded across the north-east as “extreme” rainfall hit the region.

Flooding on the rail track between Laurencekirk and Montrose meant that trains between Dundee and Aberdeen were expected to be delayed or cancelled throughout Friday until 7pm.

Scotrail confirmed that “extreme rainfall” had led to a speed restriction has been put in place between Laurencekirk & Montrose.

Network Rail engineers were on-scene inspecting the area to find the source of the flooding.

Heavy rain this morning has caused flooding between Laurencekirk and Montrose. Our teams are on site now, working to find the source. We're working closely with passenger and freight operators to keep services moving where we can. @ScotRail @LNER @CrossCountryUK @ColasRailUK — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) May 21, 2021

They were working to keep services moving along the route.

The Inverurie to Montrose services ran between Inverurie and Stonehaven only in both directions.

A section of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road was also partially flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Traffic Scotland said that police were advising of flooding on the A90 around Laurencekirk.

The route was still just passable in both directions.

They urged motorists to take care when travelling in the area.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️10:30#A90 Flooding Police are advising of flooding on the #A90 around Laurencekirk, The route just passable in both directions this morning🌧️ Please take care when travelling in the area⚠️@NETrunkRoads @AberdeenTravel @originalfm pic.twitter.com/o0bH9IFo3j — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) May 21, 2021

Earlier, the A95 Aviemore to Keith road was blocked in both directions near Aberlour due to a fallen tree.

The route was blocked from about 8.40am for about an hour.

The River Carron in Stonehaven was close to bursting its banks due to heavy rainfall in the town.

Weather forecast

The rain lasted most of the day in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with no let-up until the early hours of the morning.

Heavy winds are also forecast by the Met Office, with temperatures reaching highs of 8c.

A Met Office statement said: “It will be overcast with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times. Sleet or snow can be expected over the higher hills and mountains. Feeling cold in the fresh to strong northeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.”

The weather is predicted to improve considerably tomorrow, with minimal rain expected and the mercury potentially getting into double figures.

It will be a bright day with occasional sunny spells and a scattering of showers.