‘Extreme’ rainfall causes travel disruption across the north-east

By David Walker
21/05/2021, 11:24 am Updated: 21/05/2021, 6:52 pm
Trains were delayed and roads flooded across the north-east as “extreme” rainfall hit the region.

Flooding on the rail track between Laurencekirk and Montrose meant that trains between Dundee and Aberdeen were expected to be delayed or cancelled throughout Friday until 7pm.

Scotrail confirmed that “extreme rainfall” had led to a speed restriction has been put in place between Laurencekirk & Montrose.

Network Rail engineers were on-scene inspecting the area to find the source of the flooding.

They were working to keep services moving along the route.

The Inverurie to Montrose services ran between Inverurie and Stonehaven only in both directions.

A section of the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road was also partially flooded due to heavy rainfall.

Traffic Scotland said that police were advising of flooding on the A90 around Laurencekirk.

The route was still just passable in both directions.

They urged motorists to take care when travelling in the area.

Earlier, the A95 Aviemore to Keith road was blocked in both directions near Aberlour due to a fallen tree.

The route was blocked from about 8.40am for about an hour.

The River Carron in Stonehaven was close to bursting its banks due to heavy rainfall in the town.

The River Carron meets a blustery beach during wind and heavy rain, Stonehaven.<br />Picture by KATH FLANNERY

Weather forecast

Flooding on the A90 Southbound near Laurencekirk.<br />21/05/21<br />Picture by KATH FLANNERY

The rain lasted most of the day in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with no let-up until the early hours of the morning.

Heavy winds are also forecast by the Met Office, with temperatures reaching highs of 8c.

A Met Office statement said: “It will be overcast with outbreaks of rain, heavy and persistent at times. Sleet or snow can be expected over the higher hills and mountains. Feeling cold in the fresh to strong northeasterly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C.”

The weather is predicted to improve considerably tomorrow, with minimal rain expected and the mercury potentially getting into double figures.

It will be a bright day with occasional sunny spells and a scattering of showers.