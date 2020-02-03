Extreme angler Robson Green opens River Dee salmon season

Celebrity Angler, Robson Green, gave a toast to the River Dee to welcome the beginning of the new salmon fishing season.

The annual ceremony takes place on February 1, and a 300 strong crowd watched on as Green performed the traditional ritual of pouring a quaich of malt whisky into the river, before making the first cast of the season.

As well as being a keen fisherman, the actor and singer is known to millions throughout the UK for his TV roles, including Casualty, Soldier Soldier and his hugely popular Extreme Fishing.

Ross Macdonald, Fisheries Development Officer with the Salmon Fishery Board said: “On Friday evening he was guest of honour at the River Dee Trust’s Living River Dinner at Banchory Lodge.

“The dinner was a huge success and helped raise around £13k for the Trust.

“He made an after dinner speech, helped with the auction and joined in the entertainment singing a few songs with local group Ginny and Tonic.

“He was a very generous with his time and spent time with people.

Glen Garioch provided whisky for Robson’s toast on Saturday morning, and for the rest of the crowd.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ross Macdonald said: “On Saturday morning he was the Dee Salmon Fishery Board’s special guest at the opening ceremony of the Dee’s salmon fishing season. He made a short address on the riverbank to the crowd and went on to toast the river and it’s salmon in the traditional manner by pouring a quaich of whisky into the river.

The ritual is carried out in order to give something back to the river and keep the salmon in “good health”.

For this special occasion, a quaich of Dee Dram single malt whisky was chosen.

Following this, Robson made the first cast of the season with assistance from Lower Blackhall and Banchory ghillie, Jordie Sinclair.

The angler then put his skills to the test, with an afternoon spent at Woodend fishing beat, but was unable to catch anything.

Ross said: “He and partner Zoila fished all afternoon and despite not catching had a fantastic time. We look forward to welcoming him back.”

On the day, the “king of fish” trophy was also awarded to one lucky angler.

Richard Maij caught the 26lb salmon in May and was awarded the prestigious trophy as a result.

He was not there on the day to accept the sculpture, which was commissioned by the owner of the Tor Na Coille Hotel on Royal Deeside.

The piece is made out of old coins from around the world.

Ross said: “We’re grateful to Tor Na Coille Hotel for commissioning this trophy underlining the river’s importance to the community.

“In presenting this new award, it represents a symbol of respect to those who challenge themselves to fish on one of the most famous salmon rivers in the world.”