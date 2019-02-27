Extra time to get entries in for north-east Trades Awards

A north-east awards ceremony has pushed back its deadline for entrants.

The Trades Awards, which aims to celebrate the best of local tradesmen and women, has been forced to give people more time to apply due to demand.

The awards, due to take place on June 7 at the Ardoe House Hotel, were due to close nominations on Monday, but the overwhelming number of entries has spurred organisers to extend the period until March 11.

Isla Stewart, account manager at Mearns & Gill, and one of the organisers of the event, said: “Further to demand from this year’s applicants, and after talking to our judging panel, we are delighted to extend the application deadline.

“We hope that this extension gives you the additional time required to reflect on your business achievements, and have a look through this year’s categories to see which ones might be relevant to you.

“We are so proud to provide a platform for the north-east construction industry to come together, to celebrate the passion, skill and determination that is present here.

“We hope this extension also encourages some applications from companies who might not have otherwise taken that step, allowing even more companies to be considered as part of the search for the top trades of 2019.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Awards are handed out for the tradesperson of the year, young construction professional of the year, best new business, apprentice of the year and a number of other categories across the construction industry.

For a chance to win one of the coveted gongs, visit www.tradesawards.com to enter.