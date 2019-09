Fresh tickets have been released ahead of Alice Cooper’s Aberdeen gig.

The rock legend is heading to the north-east for the first time in his 50 year career.

“The Godfather of Shock Rock” will bring his Ol’ Black Eyes Is Back tour to P&J Live on Saturday October 5 – his only Scottish date.

Alice is a bona fide rock music icon, with a string of classic hits to his name, including School’s Out, No More Mr Nice Guy, Elected Under My Wheels and Poison.