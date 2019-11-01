Extra police patrols in Aberdeen to deter unauthorised bonfires

Police are set to carry out patrols in Aberdeen in a bid to stop unauthorised bonfires.

Operation Fawkes has been launched by offices to stop anti-social behaviour.

It will see officers joined by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service colleagues if there are any fires between tomorrow and Tuesday.

Sergeant Leah McKinnon from West End community police team, said: “As a planned response to any reports received in relation to fireworks, unauthorised bonfires and anti-social behaviour there will be additional high visibility patrols throughout the city.

“This will include marked police vehicles where officers will be joined by colleagues from the Scottish Fire and Rescue to deal effectively with any incidents that might arise.

“Our partners from the Trading Standards Agency are also carrying out checks with retailers to ensure compliance with the sale and safety regulations of fireworks – if you have concerns of your own in relation to this issue you can contact Trading Standards on 01224 523737 or the Trading Standards page of Aberdeen City Council website.”