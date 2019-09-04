Extra police patrols and safety tips released as Freshers head to Aberdeen

Extra patrols will be carried out across the city as thousands of students arrive in Aberdeen.

Returning students, and freshers about to start their courses at Aberdeen University and RGU have already started arriving in the Granite City.

Old Aberdeen, the city centre and Garthdee are expected to be busier than usual with police carrying out additional patrols in those areas.

Officers have also released a list of safety tips to help students stay safe including advising them to plan their way home before going out, keeping your mobile phone fully charged and with you and “above all, drink sensibly”.

Inspector Andy Machray said: “This will likely be the first time away from home for many teenagers, which is very exciting, but it can also be daunting.

“As in previous years the city centre local policing team has worked extensively with the universities, city centre licensed premises and numerous other interested partners in the lead up to Freshers activities.

“Plans are in place to ensure that everyone involved can safely enjoy everything the city centre has to offer.

“Officers have also met with students and student representatives in support of the Police Scotland student safety social media campaign, aimed to provide useful advice in relation to all areas of student living.

“These officers have also been able to provide guidance on local issues as simple as the location of late night taxi ranks, Aberdeen’s street drinking bye-law and the pitfalls of using someone else’s identification to enter pubs and nightclubs.

“Moving from home to an unfamiliar place, potentially consuming alcohol and enjoying late nights, students might find themselves more vulnerable to becoming a victim of crime.

“If you’re planning to go out and enjoy freshers events, ensure your night out is one to remember for the right reasons.”

Plan how you are getting home in advance and don’t leave on your own or with strangers.

Keep to busy areas and use public transport or a licensed taxi.

Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and keep it with you at all times.

Never leave your drink unattended.

Be aware that it is an offence to use a document, i.e. ID, belonging to someone else to gain entry to licensed premises.

If tensions are rising in a situation, walk away. Above all, drink sensibly.

Inspector Machray added: “When it comes to your personal property, expensive items such as iPads, bikes, and laptops left unguarded can be easy prey to thieves.

“Always lock away your personal property when leaving them unattended and don’t leave your mobile phone unattended when out socialising.

“We hope all of the new students have a good time over the freshers period and if anyone does require the services of the police, please feel free to speak to officers out on patrol or call 101. Dial 999 in an emergency.”

Nicola Johnston, Aberdeen Inspired evening and night time economy manager, said: “A range of partner organisations work tirelessly in the city centre to ensure sufficient provisions are in place for everyone to enjoy a great night out and get home safe.

“Each year trade and partners including Police Scotland, Street Pastors and Red Frogs work together to ensure the safety and well-being of the student community during Freshers Week.

“In addition to this, our home safe marshals, free phone-charging points, Ask for Angela campaign, the Street Pastors’ safe space bus and welfare teams are some of the key services in place to ensure Aberdeen is a safe, enjoyable and vibrant city centre.

“Aberdeen is paving the way forward in city centre safety, having continually secured ATCM Purple Flag accreditation, and receiving recognition as the UK lead in night economy management. We are committed to continuing this success by working together with our partner organisations.”

An Aberdeen University Student Association spokesperson said: “It’s important for students to feel safe on and off campus as they enjoy Freshers’ Week and all that Aberdeen City Centre has to offer.

“Freshers’ Week is a busy time with lots of different information to take in but it is important for new students to take a moment to make sure they know how to be safe on a night out.

“Whether it’s the Safe Taxi Scheme or various messages which are promoted throughout the year, there’s lots being done to ensure they are safe at all times.”