Extra police officers make their way to Aberdeen as new lockdown restrictions come into force

Extra police officers are on their way to Aberdeen to make sure lockdown restrictions are being adhered to in the city.

Officers from the Flexible Response unit will be supporting local staff in Aberdeen and will help them in undertaking extra patrols in the city.

They will be making sure that the public are listening to the Scottish Government advice following the local restrictions being reintroduced in the city.

Pubs and restaurants will have to shut from 5pm today, with a review taking place in a week’s time.

People in Aberdeen should not be travelling more than five miles for recreation and should not be going into each other’s houses.

Police officers will be on patrol to explain the legislation and guidance to locals but will take enforcement action where appropriate.

​Deputy Chief Constable Will Kerr said: “It’s really important that people follow the instructions and guidance from the Scottish Government.

“To support that, we will have additional patrols in Aberdeen, where local restrictions have been reintroduced.

“Our approach to these local restrictions will reflect the consistent approach taken by Police Scotland since the outset of this pandemic, and our officers will continue to engage, educate and encourage people to comply, as we all support the public health efforts to stop the spread of the virus

“As a national service, Police Scotland is able to quickly flex capacity to support local communities across the country, and we will provide whatever additional resources are necessary to protect and support the communities affected.

“Throughout the response to the pandemic, the majority of the public followed the law and Scottish Government advice. I realise that this situation will be frustrating for people in the affected area but it’s really important that we all continue to do so.”