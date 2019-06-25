Extra patrols carried out after sex attack in north-east park

Police have carried out extra patrols following an alleged sexual assault in a north-east park.

A woman in her 30s was attacked at Doocot Park in Elgin at around 1am on Friday.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry but have made another appeal for information following the incident which left the woman shaken but uninjured.

Anyone who was in the area, or captured dashcam footage near the park between 11pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday, has been urged to come forward.

Officers also want to speak to a man aged in his 20s, of slim build and between 5ft 7in and 6ft tall.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “I would like to thank all those who have assisted with our investigation so far and would also continue to ask anyone with information which hasn’t been provided to police yet to get in touch.

“Do you remember seeing or hearing anything unusual in the area around the time in question? Did you see a man going into or leaving Doocot Park?

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I would also continue to urge anyone with dashcam footage of the area and surrounding streets captured between 11pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday to get in touch as soon as possible.

“A man we would like to speak to is aged in his 20s, of a slim build, around 5ft 7in to 6ft in height. He was wearing a black hooded top.

“He was last seen walking into Doocot Park.”

DI Howieson added: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare so I can understand the concern local residents have.

“Following the incident at the end of last week, the area surrounding the park near North Street in the town, was cordoned off while police carried out inquiries.

“Please be assured that every effort is being made to identify the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.