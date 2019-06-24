Extra patrols carried out after sex attack in north-east park

Officers have carried out high-visibility patrols following a sexual assault in a north-east park.

A woman, in her 30s, was attacked at Doocot Park in Elgin at around 1am on Friday.

Police are following a positive line of inquiry but are continuing to appeal for information following the incident, which left the woman shaken, but uninjured.

Anyone who was in the area, or captured dash cam footage near the park between 11pm on Thursday and 1.30am on Friday is asked to come forward.

Officers are also looking to speak to a man, aged in his twenties of slim build and between 5ft 7ins and 6ft tall.

Detective Inspector David Howieson said: “I would like to thank all those who have assisted with our investigation so far and would also continue to ask anyone with information which hasn’t been provided to police yet to get in touch.

“Do you remember seeing or hearing anything unusual in the area around the time in question? Did you see a man going into or leaving Doocot Park?

“I would also continue to urge anyone with dash-cam footage of the area and surrounding streets captured between 11pm on Thursday night and 1.30am on Friday morning to get in touch as soon as possible.

“A man we would like to speak to is aged in his twenties, of a slim build, around 5ft 7ins – 6ft in height and was wearing a black hooded top.

“He was last seen walking into Doocot Park.”

DI Howieson added: “Incidents of this nature are extremely rare so I can understand the concern local residents have.

“Please be assured that every effort is being made to identify the person responsible.”

When calling Police Scotland on 101 please quote reference number 0156 of June 21.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555111 to remain completely anonymous.