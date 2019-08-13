Extra names announced for Aberdeen Comedy Festival

There are even more laughs on the way at Aberdeen International Comedy Festival with extra names being added to the line-up.

The additional acts – Gareth White, Gary Little, Graham Mackie, Wray Thomson and Stuart Mitchell – were unveiled as the festival’s printed programme hit the streets.

The brochure contains details of all the talent taking part, including big names like Ben Elton and a host of rising comedy stars.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired which stages the festival, said it was a fantastic line-up offering more than 40 shows over 11 days from October 3-13.

He said: “With big names like Ben Elton, who is making his eagerly anticipated return to stand-up, to ‘Irish Australian’ Jimeoin and New Yorker Desiree Burch, our line-up is truly international.

“The Aberdeen International Comedy Festival has grown exponentially since it began in 2016 and we are very proud of the fantastic array of comedians the public can enjoy on their doorstep at over 20 venues throughout the city centre.”

Gary Little and Graham Mackie are two of Scotland’s best stand-ups and will be in action for their lunchtime show You Got To Laugh at The Glentanar on Saturday October 5.

On the same day, at the Mercure Caledonian Hotel, youngsters can enjoy a magical extravaganza with Magic Gareth: Man vs Balloon, a family show featuring magic tricks galore, comedy shenanigans and, of course, The Biggest Balloon in the World.

On Saturday October 12 north-east favourite Wray Thomson teams up with one of Scotland’s leading stand-ups and the longest running panellist on BBC Scotland’s Breaking the News, Stuart Mitchell, for a “late and live” double bill, Late Night Man Chat, at The Carmelite Hotel that promises to be a riot.