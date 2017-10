Sign up to our Daily newsletter

More tickets have been released ahead of tonight’s Little Mix gig in Aberdeen.

The winners of the X Factor in 2011 are in the North-east tonight and tomorrow after two sold out shows last year.

Tickets are available from Ticketmaster, starting at £50.85

Only a handful of tickets are available, with them expecting to sell out quickly.

Doors for tonight’s gig open at 6.30pm with the support acts, Lina and Jessarae, taking the stage at 7.10pm

The show is set to finish at 10.45pm