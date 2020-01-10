Extra housing leads proposed changes to Aberdeen academy catchment areas

Proposals have been put forward to make changes to the catchment zones for two Aberdeen academies.

The plans, if approved, would see changes made to the Bucksburn and Oldmachar Academy school zones.

These changes would make sure the new housing development at Grandhome is included entirely in the Oldmachar catchment zone from August 1.

Currently, the development falls partly within the catchment zone for Bucksburn Academy and partly Oldmachar.

Aberdeen City Council’s education committee has been asked to agree a public consultation be held into the proposals when it meets on Thursday, with the results fed back to councillors in May.

A report to the committee said: “To ensure there are safe and appropriate walking routes to school for all pupils living in the Grandhome development, it is proposed changes should be made to the school zone boundaries for Bucksburn Academy and Oldmachar Academy.

“This is so the whole Grandhome development is contained within the Oldmachar Academy zone.”

The masterplan for the housing development at Grandhome includes provision for up to 7,000 new homes, including new primary and secondary schools.

However, the delivery of the schools is dependent on the number of completed homes and number of pupils living within the development.

It is anticipated the first new primary school will not be available until after 2023, with a new secondary school expected a “number of years” after this.

The report added: “The proposed changes would also help to maintain manageable pupil numbers at the schools.

“Bucksburn Academy’s pupil roll is expected to continue to increase over the foreseeable future as new housing developments within Newhills and Bucksburn continue to grow.

“Ensuring that part of the Grandhome development is not also zoned to Bucksburn Academy will help to avoid further pressure on available space at the school.”