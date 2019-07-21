Extra funding to help prevent homelessness in north-east

Additional funding to help prevent homelessness has been welcomed by a north-east councillor.

An extra £9 million will be provided to local authorities from the Scottish Government to help people into more permanent accommodation.

This will see funding increase from £15m to £24m over three years.

Chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s communities committee, Anne Stirling, said: “We are committed to ensuring the right mix of housing options across Aberdeenshire and to reducing poverty and inequality.”