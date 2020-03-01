Extra funding for Aberdeen welcomed by MSP

A city MSP has welcomed extra funding for Aberdeen as part of the Scottish Government’s budget agreement.

Earlier this week, ministers reached an agreement with the Scottish Greens to ensure passage of the budget through parliament.

Aberdeen City Council will receive an extra £3.3 million as a result, while free bus travel for under-18s will also be included.

Police and health services will also receive additional funding in a deal welcomed by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart, pictured.

He said: “The Scottish Government has formed a budget that delivers for Aberdeen and for Scotland.

“This city will see an extra £3.339m in local government funding, underlining the SNP Government’s commitment to our city, and I am sure this will be warmly received by folk across Aberdeen.

“The introduction of free bus travel for those aged 18 and under will make an enormous difference to young people across our city.”