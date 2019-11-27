Extra free buses laid on for fans travelling to Michael Buble gig at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Extra buses are to run free of charge to transport fans to and from Michael Buble’s Aberdeen gigs at P&J Live.

The Canadian crooner is set to perform at the new events complex tonight and tomorrow, with music fans expected to travel to the event from across the north-east and beyond.

And with large crowds predicted at the event, additional free transport has been laid on.

Free First buses will operate from 5.30pm both nights, running between Craibstone and Kingswells Park and Rides.

Each of the Park and Ride facilities offers 1,000 parking spaces.

Stagecoach is laying on free buses from Barclay Street in Stonehaven and Ellon Park and Ride, which must be booked in advance.

Stagecoach will also be operating its PJ1 shuttle service from Union Square as well as Craibstone and Kingswells.

Additionally, the JET 727 serves the complex via Broad Street, Kittybrewster, Great Northern Road and Bucksburn.

Commercial director Daniel Laird at Stagecoach Bluebird said: “We are delighted to be able to introduce these new bus connections through our partnership with P&J Live.

“This trial will help us to understand the demand for services to the venue and we will look forward to welcoming everyone on board to get to what is set to be a fantastic show.” Bosses at the arena have urged fans not to leave planning to the last minute.

Nick Waight, managing director at P&J Live, said: “In light of the issues surrounding road access and parking, we are working closely with transport providers to implement additional measures for shows.

“We urge everyone attending Michael Buble – and future shows – to plan ahead. We hope everyone has a fantastic night.”

General manager at P&J Live Fiona Mann added: “We hope the public will support these additional services so it will allow further development of the bus services to our events.”

To book the Stonehaven or Ellon services for tomorrow’s concert, call 01383 518660 up until 4pm today. Doors open at 6pm, with Buble taking to the stage at 8pm. There is no support act.