Frankie Boyle adds seconds Aberdeen date … and tickets go on sale today

Comedian Frankie Boyle has added a second Aberdeen show due to “phenomenal demand”.

Tickets for his first show at HMT, on August 27, went on sale yesterday and are almost sold out.

Following the demand a second show, on August 28, has been added to Boyle’s tour.

Tickets for the extra gig will go on sale to fans of the controversial comedian today.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Cultural Programme Manager Steven Milne said: “Within a day of going on sale, just a handful of tickets remain for the first show, so an extra date has been added to meet demand.

“This is a second chance for anyone who has missed out on getting tickets for the show.”

Full Power is described as Frankie presenting “his sense of mounting horror in the form of stand-up comedy” plus the “best bits” from his recent Prometheus shows, released in “volumes” as an audio download.

He said: “I’ll be doing a bunch of Scottish dates over August/September with a view to filming it at the end.

“It was supposed to be a greatest hits thing but it’s maybe 90% new since the last album. I’m strangely looking forward to it.”

Frankie, who first came to fame in 2005 for his regular appearances on Mock the Week, is best known for his dark, biting and often controversial sense of humour which has seen him hit the headlines several times over the years.