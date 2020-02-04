Extra date added for Cirque Du Soleil at Aberdeen’s P&J Live

An extra date for the world-renowned Cirque Du Soleil has been added to the highly-anticipated run at Aberdeen’s P&J Live.

Tickets for the additional date of Sunday March 22 at 5pm went on sale at 9am today.

Crystal, the company’s first acrobatic ice spectacular, will now be performed over the course of four days from Thursday March 19 to Sunday March 22.

The international cast features 43 artists, along with more than 40 crew members from 24 different countries.

Created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, the show takes audiences on a tale of self-discovery as the heroine, Crystal, dives into a world of her own imagination.

World-class ice skaters will perform flips, twists and jumps at breakneck speed.

There will also be ballroom dancing scenes.

Tickets are available from pandjlive.com